Millennium Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Neenah worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neenah by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Neenah by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

