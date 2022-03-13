Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

