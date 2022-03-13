Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Anterix worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anterix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Anterix by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

