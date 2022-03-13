Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

