Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of TTEC worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

