Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

VNM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

