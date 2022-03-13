Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,010.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $58.87 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $89.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

