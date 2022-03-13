Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.