Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 292,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $299,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $399,000.

DRAYU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

