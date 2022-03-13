Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

SIERU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

