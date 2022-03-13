Millennium Management LLC Purchases 122,161 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.74% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

