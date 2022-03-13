Millennium Management LLC Purchases 38,921 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,547 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $42.77 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.