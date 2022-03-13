Millennium Management LLC Sells 21,419 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

