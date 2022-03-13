Millennium Management LLC Sells 286,433 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sumo Logic worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUMO opened at $9.80 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

