Millennium Management LLC Sells 389,216 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 389,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a PE ratio of 280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

