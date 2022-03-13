Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,811 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.