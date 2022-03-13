Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,236,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 15.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,101,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $470.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.60. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.