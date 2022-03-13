MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $13.26 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00034772 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.57 million and $185,935.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,823,796 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

