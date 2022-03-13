MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $13.26 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.58 million and approximately $166,154.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00034009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00253664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.01012239 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,823,651 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

