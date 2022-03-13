MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock remained flat at $$3.01 during trading on Friday. 37,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

