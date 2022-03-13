Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 319,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,185. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

