Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

