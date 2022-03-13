MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

YGMZ stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

