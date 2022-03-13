Minter Network Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $3,189.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00235952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00181729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,580,367,040 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,157,473 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

