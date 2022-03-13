MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $90.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.92 or 0.06599495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00268966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.64 or 0.00737800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00067038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.00475372 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00390527 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

