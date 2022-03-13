Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.34. 1,438,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $147.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.