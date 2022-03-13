Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,977 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

