Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 749,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 311,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,463. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.