Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 205,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,111. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.