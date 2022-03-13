Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 26,867 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

