Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 9,025 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 10,620,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,792. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

