Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,916 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 1,527,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

