Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 372,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,730,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.