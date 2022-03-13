Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,620,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

