Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.