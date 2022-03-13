Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.70% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 325,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 216,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 220.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $71.80. 23,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $87.58.

