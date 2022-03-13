Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $214.83. 4,042,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

