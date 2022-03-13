Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

