Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $214.83. 4,042,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

