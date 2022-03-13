Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.81. 952,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.63 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.59 and a 200-day moving average of $597.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.