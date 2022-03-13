Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

