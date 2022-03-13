Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,593,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $86.56. 3,846,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,864. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

