Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 277,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.