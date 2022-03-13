Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 3,658 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,397. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

