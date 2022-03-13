Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.58. 3,811,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.41 and its 200-day moving average is $351.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

