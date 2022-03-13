Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

