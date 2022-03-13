Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.92. 796,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.01 and a 200 day moving average of $426.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

