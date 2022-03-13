Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

