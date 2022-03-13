Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,822 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

