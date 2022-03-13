Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

